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Vijay Varma faces brutal trolling for his 'bold' outfit, netizens call him 'male version of Uorfi Javed'

Vijay Varma trolled for wearing bold black cut-out top and oversized glasses at Mumbai event, compared to Uorfi Javed.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 01:37 PM IST

Vijay Varma faces brutal trolling for his 'bold' outfit, netizens call him 'male version of Uorfi Javed'
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Actor Vijay Varma is facing heavy trolling on social media for his latest bold outfit. He was spotted at a Mumbai event in a black cut-out top and oversized glasses and paparazzi videos of his look have gone viral. Many users compared him to Uorfi Javed and called the look horrible.

What did Vijay Varma wear?

Vijay opted for an all-black experimental outfit, featuring a fitted black top with criss-cross lattice cut-outs for a sheer effect. The top had long fabric strips from the sleeves and lower part, and he paired it with high-waisted black leather trousers that had a slightly glossy finish, providing a sleek contrast to the textured top.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He maintained a minimalist approach to accessories, complemented by oversized black sunglasses. His neat hair and clean grooming contributed to a simple overall look. The actor, known for unconventional fashion choices, embraced a style focused on textures and dramatic silhouettes.

Why is he getting trolled?

Netizens began responding in the comment section as soon as the videos appeared online. The majority of the majority of his comments were unfavorable comments were negative comments. He was referred to by a number of users as the male equivalent of Urfi Javed, who is well-known for her unusual style. One user wrote, "Male version of Urfi Javed", while another commented, "Cartoon".

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Other comments included "Perfect chapri look", "Crime Master Go Go" and "Makhhi lag rahe ho". One user wrote, "Why?!? Like honestly why?!?" Another user commented, "Ye dekho dusre orry mamu aagaye lagte hai bhai."While some fans defended his choice to experiment, a large section of social media did not seem impressed with the bold cut-out top and styling.

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