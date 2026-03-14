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Vijay's son Jason Sanjay shows support towards mother Sangeetha amid parents' divorce, makes this big change in his life

According to multiple reports, Thalapathy Vijay's son now identifies himself as Jason Sanjay S, with the "S" believed to stand for his mother Sangeetha.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 11:49 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay's son Jason Sanjay shows support towards mother Sangeetha amid parents' divorce, makes this big change in his life
Vijay and his son Jason Sanjay
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Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s personal life has come under intense scrutiny after his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, filed for divorce last month. The development comes just months ahead of Vijay’s expected political debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. In her petition, Sangeetha has accused the actor of infidelity. While she did not name anyone in the filing, several reports claim the actress referenced is Trisha Krishnan.

Amid the ongoing legal battle, the couple’s son, Jason Sanjay, has reportedly made a subtle yet significant change to his official name, which many believe signals support for his mother. According to multiple reports, the young filmmaker now identifies himself as Jason Sanjay S, with the “S” believed to stand for Sangeetha. In Tamil Nadu, it is customary for children to use their father’s name as an initial, making the reported change particularly notable.

Vijay, who also leads the political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, is currently facing divorce proceedings in the Chengalpattu family court after Sangeetha filed her petition. The filing comes amid reports that the couple has been living separately for some time. In the petition, she alleges that Vijay was involved in an “adulterous relationship” with an actress.

According to the filing, Sangeetha discovered the alleged relationship in April 2021, an incident she claims caused her “deep emotional pain and mental suffering,” describing it as a betrayal and a violation of marital trust. The petition further alleges that Vijay continued to publicly associate with the actress, which reportedly caused emotional distress and embarrassment to their children.

The document also claims that since 2021, Vijay had emotionally withdrawn from the marriage and treated his wife with verbal disdain, resulting in what it describes as constructive desertion. It further alleges that during this period, the actor continued travelling abroad and attending public events with the said actress.

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