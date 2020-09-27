Vijay Sethupati, Taapsee Pannu, Radikaa Sarathkumar pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam on sets of their film

People around the world are remembering legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The veteran singer passed away on September 25, 2020, after being in the hospital for more than a month. He was tested positive for coronavirus and despite being negative, SPB's health deteriorated. Now, on the sets of a film starring Vijay Sethupati, Taapsee Pannu, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Rajendra Prasad, the team paid a tribute to the late singer.

Radikaa took to her Twitter page and shared a few photos from the sets in which a huge photo frame of SP Balsubrahmanyam has bee put on display. While Vijay, Taapsee, Radikaa and Rajendra posed in front of them.

Radikaa captioned the post by stating, "#SPBalasubrahmanyam a tribute by the unit in Jaipur @VijaySethuOffl #TapseePannu #rajendraprasad."

Take a look at the post below:

Radikaa had condoled the death of SPB by writing, "Sad and a heartbreaking day #SPBalasubrahmanyam. Lived his life beautifully, contributing to society his passion and music. His voice will live on forever. May he rest in peace."

As per ANI, the last rites of singer SP Balasubrahmanyam were performed with full honour at Thamaraipakkam village of Thiruvallur district on Saturday. People gathered in large numbers to pay their homage to the legendary singer.

On Friday night, the iconic singer's mortal remains were brought to his farmhouse for the last rites. After over a month-long battle at the Intensive Care Unit of MGM Healthcare in Chennai, Balasubrahmanyam, popularly known as SPB, died on Friday afternoon. He was 74. On August 5, the musician had confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.