Vijay Sethupathi 'used' woman for years, claims X user: 'The drug-sex nexus...'

The claims against Vijay Sethupathi were made in a series of tweets, which have now been deleted.

Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi has been accused of serious misconduct by a netizen named Ramya Mohan, who alleged that he exploited a woman, now reportedly in a rehabilitation centre, under the guise of industry norms.

The claims were made in a series of tweets, which have now been deleted. In her post, Ramya wrote, "@VijaySethuOffl has offered Rs. 2L for 'caravan favors', Rs. 50k for 'drives' and acts like saint on social media. She was used by him for years. This isn’t one story. It’s many and the media worships these men like they are saints. The drug-sex nexus is real. Not a joke."

She alleged that the woman was manipulated for years and drawn into a toxic loop of drug use and exploitation. Ramya pointed out that while men in the industry are often celebrated for playing virtuous characters, their off-screen behavior can be drastically different.

In a follow-up tweet, she wrote, "It’s insane how some insensitive morons are more focused on questioning the source or blaming the victim than actually acknowledging the truth. This truth hit the family like a storm when they went through her diary and phone chats. This wasn’t just some story. This was her life, her pain…"

Ramya later explained that she had posted the tweets in a moment of frustration, not expecting them to go viral. She added, "Getting too many enquiries about it now. Out of concern for her privacy and wellbeing I’ve decided to take it down. Hope that’s respected."

As of now, Vijay Sethupathi has not responded to the allegations.