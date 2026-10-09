Vijay Sethupathi's Baththa struck gold in north, expands to 700+ shows due to audience demand, will release in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow

Vijay Sethupathi has become an actor the masses trust. After Maharaja, his latest theatrical release, Baththa, is now spreading its wings in the North, solely due to its content.

After Maharaja, Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has struck gold again in the north with his latest release, Baththa. Following audience appreciation since its theatrical release on October 1, 2026, the makers have now expanded its reach in key North Indian markets due to popular demand. Yes, Baththa will now be released in Mumbai, Delhi, Lucknow, Noida, and other territories. More than 700 cinemas will be releasing Baththa, despite the Drishyam 3 wave.

Baththa's engaging narrative, compelling performances, and distinctive directorial approach have certainly contributed to the encouraging response. As the film expands into North Indian markets, it aims to reach a wider audience and build on the momentum generated since its release.

What makes Baththa more special?

Baththa marks Vijay Sethupathi’s reunion with Atlee after the blockbuster success of Jawan. Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios, known for backing films that combine strong storytelling with wide audience appeal, is associated with ambitious, commercially driven cinema.

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The pan-India approach for Baththa?

Baththa represents another step in this journey, bringing together talent from across the country and taking the film beyond linguistic boundaries. With Vijay Sethupathi leading the film and Sai Abhyankar composing the music, the project brings together a formidable mix of creative voices. Presented by Star Studio18 and Atlee, for Cine1 Studios and A For Apple Studios production, and produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Murad Khetani, and Priya Atlee, Baththa is currently running successfully across the country.