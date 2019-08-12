Vijay Sethupathi reveals if he will collaborate with Aamir Khan for a project

South star Vijay Sethupathi has been a part of South film industry since 2004 but he got his fame with the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru released in the year 2010. Since then there was no turning back for the talented star. He has been a part of several hit films including Sundarapandian, Pizza, Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara, Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, Vikram Vedha, 96, Petta, Super Deluxe to name a few. He also received IFFM Best Actor for his incredible performance in Super Deluxe.

Post the win, Vijay interacted with PTI and revealed an interesting detail about his forthcoming project. He stated that he will soon be collaborating with Aamir Khan for a film. Vijay told the media agency, "We are in talks and details will be announced soon." The rumours came into existence after Aamir was snapped while visiting the sets of Vijay's film Sanga Thamizhan.

Interestingly, there were earlier reports making the rounds about Aamir stepping into the shoes of Vijay in the Hindi remake of his hit film, Vikram Vedha. The film will be helmed by Gayatri Pushkar who helmed the Tamil version and also star Saif Ali Khan in the role R Madhavan played in the original film.

Meanwhile, Vijay's upcoming films are Kadaisi Vivasayi, Sanga Thamizhan, Laabam, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Maamanithan, Uppena, Idam Porul Yaeval among others.

While Aamir will soon kickstart the shoot of his upcoming Bollywood film, Laal Singh Chadha. The movie is the Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' blockbuster Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. The film is releasing in Christmas 2020.