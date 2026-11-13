Vijay Sethupathi reunites with Super Deluxe's director Thiagarajan Kumararaja after 7 years with Pocket Novel, announces Hindi release

Seven years after Super Deluxe, Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja reunite with Pocket Novel. Read to know more about the upcoming film.

After impressing the masses with Super Deluxe, director Thiagarajan Kumararaja and Vijay Sethupathi are reuniting after 7 years with Pocket Novel. Starring Vijay, along with Malavika Mohanan, Raj B. Shetty and Kishore Kumar G, the makers have shared a new post announcing the film's Hindi release of the film. The film brings together an exciting ensemble of talent and marks the reunion of the celebrated actor-director duo after their widely appreciated collaboration on Super Deluxe.

Vijay Sethupathi and Thiagarajan Kumararaja's reunion is particularly exciting, given the impact of their previous collaboration, Super Deluxe. Vijay's portrayal of Shilpa, a transgender woman navigating her personal relationships and societal expectations, remains one of the most memorable performances of his career. The actor's ability to immerse himself in unconventional characters and bring remarkable authenticity to his performances makes this reunion all the more interesting. With *Pocket Novel*, audiences will once again get to witness the creative coming together of an actor and filmmaker known for their distinctive approach to cinema.

Vijay Sethupathi's continued run as one of the most versatile performers in Indian cinema. His recent release, Baththa, received audience appreciation and found viewers across platforms. The movie also stars Malavika Mohanan, who has shown versatility across Indian cinema with performances in Beyond the Clouds, Petta, Master, Thangalaan and Hridayapoorvam.

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The film also features Raj B. Shetty, who has earned considerable appreciation for his work in films such as Su From So, Toby and Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana. Known for his distinctive screen presence and strong storytelling sensibilities, Raj B. Shetty brings another compelling addition to the ensemble. Joining him is Kishore Kumar G, recognised for his performances in acclaimed projects such as Kantara, Jailer and Ponniyin Selvan, further strengthening the film's impressive cast. Pocket Novel is scheduled for Pongal, Lohri, Sankranti and Makar Sankranti next year, on January 14, 2027.