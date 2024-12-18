A video of his interaction with The Great Andhra has gone viral, where he was questioned about the poor performance of GOAT and Kanguva in the Telugu-speaking regions.

South superstar Vijay Sethupathi was irritated when a journalist asked him about the box office failure of films like Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT and Suriya's Kanguva. While promoting Viduthalai Part 2, the actor requested the journalist to stick to discussing his upcoming film.

A video of his interaction with The Great Andhra has gone viral, where he was questioned about the poor performance of GOAT and Kanguva in the Telugu-speaking regions. The actor, however, refused to respond and seemed visibly upset with the journalist. He appeared frustrated and quickly lost his temper over the question.

Vijay Sethupathi response to Suriya's Kanguva and Vijay's Goat failure in Telugu states during Viduthalai Part 2 interview. pic.twitter.com/QfeF3VvA6a — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 16, 2024

In the viral clip, he says, "When I come for the promotion of my film, why should I talk about all this? Why should we talk about this?"

Explaining why some films fail to perform, Sethupathi added, "If the film is good, people will watch it. It is not just in Tamil, it is everywhere. Be it a hit or a flop, people make films hoping they will succeed. Even now, before we release a film, we show it to people. Every film, even my flop films, is shown to audiences before release to gauge general opinion."

Despite significant buzz surrounding their releases, both films failed to make a mark at the box office. Kanguva, which also starred Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, earned only Rs 106 crore globally, despite a reported budget of Rs 350 crore.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT, featuring the actor in dual roles, grossed Rs 455 crore worldwide.