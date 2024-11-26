The suspense film Maharaja has already begun pre-screenings and its release here coincides with two major competitors - Hollywood's Gladiator II and the local film Her Story.

Tamil suspense film Maharaja will be released in China on Friday becoming the first Indian cinema to be screened for Chinese audiences after the normalisation of ties between the two countries following last month’s agreement to resolve the standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

State-run Global Times reported on Tuesday that the film currently holds a high rating of 8.7/10 on Chinese movie review site Douban and is regarded as one of the highest-rated Indian films in recent years.

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film stars actors Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Mamta Mohandas, and Natty Natraj. It hit the Indian screens on June 14 and was a huge hit.

Maharaja will be the first Indian film to be screened in China after both countries firmed up an agreement on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, in a major breakthrough to end the over four-year border standoff.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at their meeting in Kazan in Russia on the sidelines of the BRICS summit on October 23 endorsed the agreement and issued directions to revive various bilateral dialogue mechanisms and normalise ties that were hit by a deadly military clash in 2020 at Galwan Valley.

Indian films especially Aamir Khan’s Three Idiots, Dangal, and Secret Superstar have become a major success in China in recent years as the themes largely resonated with the Chinese audiences and earned a significant amount of revenue. Khan has become a household name in China.

China has about 86,000 theatres all over the country, the highest in the world. Chinese film critics say Maharaja too is expected to do very well.

“The strength of Maharaja lies in its distinctive cultural expression and unique narrative techniques,” Wang Peiyu, a Douban film critic, told the Global Times.

“As a suspense film, it uses editing techniques to cleverly conceal the key actions of the protagonist, interspersing numerous subplots to confuse the audience. Through cross-cutting, it creates a feeling of simultaneity and carefully constructs a labyrinthine narrative,” he noted.

The film's release in China coincides with two major competitors - the upcoming Hollywood blockbuster Gladiator II and the local film Her Story. Wang said many Chinese moviegoers have expressed that the theme of Maharaja, which deliberately misguides the audience and revealing the truth suddenly near the end, leaving watchers stunned, can break through language and cultural barriers to resonate with Chinese audiences.

He pointed out that this subversive narrative approach not only gives the film a strong sense of sophistication but also makes it stand out in its genre, positioning it as a true blockbuster.

(With PTI inputs)

