Vijay Sethupathi issues apology over son Surya’s viral video: 'If something like that...'

Vijay Sethupathi broke his silence on son Surya's viral video during the premiere of Phoenix in Chennai.

Vijay Sethupathi recently spoke for the first time about the viral video involving his son, Surya. He addressed the matter during the premiere of Phoenix, Surya's debut film, which was held in Chennai.

While speaking at the event, Vijay took a moment to thank the film's team and the audience for their support. But things took a serious turn when reporters questioned him about claims that he had forced people to take down online videos related to Surya.

Vijay Responds Calmly to the Controversy

Instead of avoiding the topic, Vijay gave a composed response and clarified his stand on the matter. He said, “If something like that happened, it might have been done unknowingly or by someone else. I sincerely apologise if anyone was hurt or misunderstood the intention.”

Proud Father Moments After the Screening

After the film ended, Vijay was seen hugging his son Surya and warmly congratulating director Anal Arasu. The emotional moment between father and son made headlines and was widely shared online.

Surya’s Debut Film Phoenix Hits Theatres

Phoenix, directed by action master Anal Arasu, tells the story of a young wrestler battling injustice. The film stars Surya alongside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini, and others. It was released on July 4, the same day as 3BHK starring Siddharth.

Vijay’s Upcoming Films

Vijay Sethupathi was last seen in Ace. He will next appear in the comedy film Thalaivan Thalaivii, directed by Pandiraj, which is set to release on July 25. He is also working on Train, directed by Mysskin, which is now in post-production.