Vijay Sethupathi gives Vijay kiss on 'Master' sets

Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi are pitted against each other in 'Master'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 29, 2020, 10:22 PM IST

An image from the sets of 'Master' has been unveiled. In this image, Vijay Sethupathi is seen giving actor Vijay a kiss on the cheek. This has, for obvious reasons, caught the attention of Vijay fans.

Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapthy Vijay are paired opposite one another in the movie. The two were seen in a bloodied fight in one of the posters of 'Master' which was previously released. The real-life chemistry between them, however, is more visible through the kiss image.

Take a look:

The makers of 'Master' had recently released the first song from the movie titled 'The Kutti Story'. Vijay's selfie from the sets with his fans also went viral on Twitter for quite some time. Another reason the movie made news was because Vijay was taken off the sets in the middle of a tax raid.

'Master' also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles. Thalapathy plays the role of a college professor in the movie who would have a face-off with Vijay Sethupathi.

