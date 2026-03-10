FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch

Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason

Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week

Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA): Set to prioritise gas supply for homes, transport amid middle east tensions

Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case, requests agency to shift probe in Tamil Nadu

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT release: Aamir Khan film finally heads to this streaming platform after YouTube rental release

Voice as the New Interface for AI Agents

NCERT issues 'unconditional apology' over content on judiciary, withdraws controversial Class 8 textbook, here's all you need to know

US missile reportedly hits school in Iran’s Khomeyn, residential buildings damaged; no casualities yet

Gurugram: Bomb threats sent to over a dozen schools, students evacuated immediately, investigation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain

Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch

Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay

Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason

Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara-starrer Patriot in trouble?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India

In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers

From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win

Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case, requests agency to shift probe in Tamil Nadu

Highly placed sources said the CBI will consider Vijay's request to be questioned in Tamil Nadu and will issue a notice with fresh dates for questioning. The actor and TVK Chief was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters in Delhi on January 12 and 19.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 11:53 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case, requests agency to shift probe in Tamil Nadu
TVK Chief Vijay
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The CBI summoned actor and TVK chief Vijay on March 10 for a fresh round of questioning in connection with the Karur stampede case, but he sought 15 days to appear before the agency, citing political engagements, officials said on Monday. The agency will now issue fresh summons to Vijay, they said. According to sources, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had also sought the presence of Karur MLA V Senthil Balaji before the investigation team on Monday, but his staff had refused to accept the notice. The agency then emailed him the notice seeking his presence for questioning in the case. However, it did not receive any response, the sources said. 

Vijay was asked to appear before the agency here on March 10, but he sent a formal request seeking another date after 15 days, the officials said. He also requested the agency to question him at its Chennai office or at any other office in Tamil Nadu, they said. Highly placed sources said the agency will consider Vijay's request to be questioned in Tamil Nadu and will issue a notice with fresh dates for questioning. The actor was earlier questioned by the agency at its headquarters in Delhi on January 12 and 19. During the probe, the CBI has gathered material that needs further questioning and clarifications from the actor, the officials said. The agency is yet to take a decision on the course of action regarding Balaji, they said. 

The CBI took over the case from an SIT following a Supreme Court order and has been gathering evidence related to the September 27, 2025, stampede that occurred during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, leaving 41 dead and over 60 injured. In October last year, the apex court asked the CBI director to appoint a senior officer to take over the investigation and also constituted a supervisory committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Ajay Rastogi to monitor the agency's investigation. 

A bench comprising Justices J K Maheshwari and N V Anjaria had said the stampede has left an imprint in the minds of citizens throughout the country. It has wide ramifications with respect to the lives of citizens, and enforcing the fundamental rights of the families who lost their kin is of utmost importance, the court said. "The faith and trust of the general public in the process of investigation must be restored in the criminal justice system, and one way to instil such trust is by ensuring that the investigation in the present case is completely impartial, independent and unbiased," the bench said. (With inputs from agencies)

READ | Dhurandhar 2 advance booking: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar film beats Stree 2, sets record for biggest Bollywood premiere

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay quiet during speech - Watch
Viral video: Jr NTR loses cool at Bengaluru event, asks shouting fans to stay
Mohanlal, Mammootty-starrer Patriot in trouble? Kerala theatre owners body opposes release of film due to this reason
Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara-starrer Patriot in trouble?
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected to be discharged from hospital this week
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father, veteran screenwriter expected
Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA): Set to prioritise gas supply for homes, transport amid middle east tensions
Government invokes Essential Commodities Act (ESMA)
Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case, requests agency to shift probe in Tamil Nadu
Vijay seeks 15 days to appear for CBI questioning in Karur stampede case
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain officers inspiring India
In Pics| From IAS Aastha Singh to IPS Priyanka Goyal: Top beauty-with-brain
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi's family of officers
From IES mother to civil servant husbands: Meet IAS sisters Tina Dabi, Ria Dabi
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrations after T20 World Cup win
Bumrah with Sanjana, Arshdeep with parents: Inside Team India’s family celebrati
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos as they prepare to welcome their first baby
In Pics: Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram share intimate maternity photos
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than him
Who is Anjum Khan? Meet Shivam Dube's beautiful wife who is six years older than
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement