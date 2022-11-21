‘Vijay Salgaonkar Aur Rooh Baba ne paav bhaaji…’: Kartik Aaryan’s hilarious promotion of Drishyam 2

Image: Twitter

Trust Kartik Aaryan for doing things in his own way. The actor, fresh out of the success of Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has promoted Ajay Devgn’s latest film Drishyam 2 in a unique way.

Aaryan put out a tweet that reads, “Vijay Salgaonkar aur Rooh Baba ne 2 Oct ko Goa mein ek sath Paav bhaaji khaayi. Aur 3 oct ko Satsang karke Mumbai laut aaye. Ps - paav bhaaji bohot achhi thi.”

This is in direct reference to Devgn’s character Vijay Salgaonakr in Drishyam. He plays a cable TV operator in the film that has its second part released in theatres last Friday.

Even at the box office, Drishyam 2 is making solid inroads and is heading towards a Rs 100 crore first week collection. It has opened bigger than the year’s biggest Hindi hits so far like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Brahmastra.

Aaryan has referred to a famous dialogue in the film through which Ajay Devgn and his family deceive the local policemen about their whereabouts and present an alibi that wasn’t there in the first place. Later, it also took the world of memes by storm and became a part of the popular culture.

Both Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan are looking towards a good year in terms of releases. While Devgn is gearing up for the release of projects such as Crikus, Maidaan and Bholaa, Aaryan also has a solid line up with films like Freddy, Shehzada and Satyaprem Ki Katha.

A lot is riding on these two actors and their upcoming projects, and thus the camaraderie between them is only going to help them professionally.

