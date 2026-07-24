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Vijay's wife Sangeetha spotted at Jana Nayagan screening? Truth behind viral video

A viral video has falsely sparked speculation that Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam watched his final film Jana Nayagan in theatres.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 24, 2026, 02:11 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Vijay's wife Sangeetha spotted at Jana Nayagan screening? Truth behind viral video
Image credit: Instagram
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan released in theatres on July 23 after facing months of delays. The film, which was initially scheduled to arrive on January 9, was postponed amid issues related to its certification by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Amid the film's release, an old video of Vijay's wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, resurfaced online. Several social media users claimed that the clip showed her arriving at a theatre to watch Jana Nayagan, leading to fresh speculation about the couple's relationship.

Old Video Shared With False Context

In the viral clip, Sangeetha is seen stepping out of a car while wearing a mask and an ethnic outfit. The video quickly led to claims that she had gone to watch Vijay's final theatrical release.

However, the video is old and has reportedly been shared out of context. Social media users allegedly combined the old footage with a recent video to create the impression that Sangeetha had attended a screening of Jana Nayagan.

There is no confirmation that she watched the film in a theatre.

Divorce Rumours Surround Vijay And Sangeetha

Vijay and Sangeetha have been married since August 25, 1999, and share two children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

Earlier this year, reports claimed that Sangeetha had allegedly filed for divorce after nearly three decades of marriage. The reports also made allegations of infidelity and linked Vijay to an unnamed actress. Trisha Krishnan's name was later connected to the rumours, although neither Vijay nor Trisha has confirmed the claims.

The two actors have been seen together on several occasions, further fuelling speculation about their relationship.

Trisha was also reportedly present at Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on May 10, 2026. Reports claimed that Sangeetha and the couple's children were not present at the event.

However, Vijay and Trisha have neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, while the claims surrounding Vijay and Sangeetha's alleged divorce remain unconfirmed.

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