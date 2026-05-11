Vijay's rumoured GF Trisha Krishnan's first post after his Tamil Nadu CM oath-ceremony goes viral: ‘The love is always louder’

Trisha Krishnan attended C. Joseph Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM swearing-in ceremony, shared a viral post saying 'The love is always louder,' and drew attention for her emotional reactions and cryptic social media activity.

Actor Trisha Krishnan grabbed attention after attending C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. Soon after the event, Trisha shared a cryptic social media post saying, 'The love is always louder,' sparking fresh reactions online.

Trisha Krishnan viral post:

On May 10, Vijay was formally sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Trisha and her mother, Uma Krishnan, were present at the historic event.

The actress impressed fans with a fashionable traditional look. She was in a seafoam green and gold saree with a cream blouse, the blouse embroidered in gold. Trisha kept her look elegant and minimal with her hair in a sleek bun with jasmine flowers and finished her look with statement jewellery and subtle makeup. Just after the ceremony, Trisha posted photos from the event on Instagram with the caption, “The love is always louder. The line immediately went viral on social media, especially amid continued speculation about her close relationship with Vijay.

Emotional reaction during Vijay’s speech goes viral:

Several videos from the oath-taking ceremony have been circulating online, but one emotional moment involving Trisha became a major talking point among fans. During Vijay’s speech after taking the oath, Trisha was seen emotional as she listened to him addressing the crowd and speaking about his vision for Tamil Nadu. While the supporters cheered loudly inside the packed stadium, the actress was seen smiling through tears. The clip went viral on social media platforms, with many users praising the emotional moment.

Trisha Mobbed by fans after the event:

As the ceremony ended, Trisha was swarmed by fans and media as she left the venue. The actress remained unruffled in the middle of the big crowd, as security safely escorted her away. She was also seen giving a warm hug to Vijay’s mother, Shoba, before leaving.

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Cryptic Instagram story fuels speculation:

She added another cryptic touch later in a further post on her Instagram story, posting 'IYKYK' with a cartoon illustration with “blah blah blah” speech bubbles. Fans connected the post to the ongoing speculation about her relationship with Vijay.