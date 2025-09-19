Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house

A major security breach happened at Tamil superstar Vijay's residence. A 24-year-old man was found sitting on the terrace of the actor's residence.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 02:43 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vijay's home security breach: 24-year-old intruder found hiding in actor-politician's house
Vijay
Actor-politician Vijay Joseph, aka Thalapathy Vijay, has faced a major security breach at his home. A 24-year-old intruder, identified as Arun, was found sitting on the terrace of the Master actor's residence. was caught hiding on the terrace of the actor-politician's home. Reportedly, Arun has been detained by Neelankarai police. For the past four years, Arun has been facing mental issues, and he has been psychologically unstable. He has been admitted to the Kilpauk Government Mental Health Hospital.

As NDTV reported, a senior police officer said: "We have secured the man, found him to be mentally challenged and have admitted him to a mental home." Police officials further stated that the investigation is underway to understand how the intruder entered the highly-guarded premises.

For the unversed, owing to his political profile now and the massive fan following of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, Vijay has been given Y-category security by the Home Ministry. He's also protected by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). This incident has again raised concerns over security at the homes of high-profile personalities in India.

Other security breaches of high-profile celebs' homes

Earlier this year, in January, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was seriously injured after getting stabbed in an attempted burglary at his Bandra home. On March 16, Telugu actor Vishwak Sen’s Hyderabad house was looted. Two intrusions were prevented at Salman Khan’s Bandra home between May 20 and 23. Recently, on September 12, Disha Patani’s ancestral home in Bareilly was attacked, and multiple shots were fired at the premises.  Even in Hollywood, Brad Pitt’s Los Feliz property was ransacked in June, and a burglary crew was arrested in August. Together, these incidents kept celebrity security in headlines across regions.

