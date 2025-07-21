Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files remains in trouble: Makers ask to replace 'Nutan Sharma', drop communal dialogues

"Delete Nutan Sharma's dialogue: 'Maine toh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma grantho mein likha hai', the order released by the Central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated.

Vijay Raaz's Udaipur Files, based on the 2022 murder of Udaipur-based tailor Kanhaiya Lal, got embroiled in legal and political trouble for its controversial storyline. The Central government's committee, which was constituted as per the directions issued by the Delhi High Court on July 10, has recommended six modifications/changes to be incorporated in the film before its release for public or commercial viewing.

'Udaipur Files' was scheduled to be released on July 11. On July 10, the Delhi High Court stayed the release till the Centre decides on pleas seeking a permanent ban over the film's potential to "promote disharmony" in society. The Centre has now recommended certain alterations to the film's disclaimer and has asked the filmmakers to replace the original one with the revised one. The committee also advised removing credit frames that express gratitude to certain individuals.

A particular AI-generated scene resembling a Saudi Arabia-style execution is to be revised, as per the committee's recommendation. Additionally, it has recommended that all instances in the film with respect to a character named "Nutan Sharma" are to be removed and replaced with a new name. Specific dialogues attributed to Nutan Sharma, including one with reference to religious texts, are to be deleted. "Delete Nutan Sharma's dialogue: 'Maine toh wohi kaha hai jo unke dharma grantho mein likha hai', the order released by the Central Ministry of Information and Broadcasting stated. Lastly, the Committee has recommended the removal of certain dialogues regarding the Baloch community.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi has continued the stay on the release of the film and scheduled the next hearing for July 24.



Earlier, Bharat S Shrinate, director of Udaipur Files, expressed disbelief at the High Court's order to halt the release of the film. "I was not expecting such a decision because just a day before the petition (in Delhi HC), the petitioner filed a petition in the Supreme Court and it was denied. So, in the High Court, I don't know how it happened," he told ANI. The film is centred around the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan, who was brutally killed in broad daylight by two men allegedly angered by a social media post in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident triggered national outrage, raising concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.

