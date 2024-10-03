Twitter
Entertainment

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48

The producer who has backed the biggest pan-India blockbusters, KGF franchise, Kantara, and Salaar turned 48

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 03, 2024, 10:11 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vijay Kiragandur, producer who made blockbusters KGF, Kantara possible, turns 48
Vijay Kiragandur
For the past many years, one production has been making headlines for churning out the biggest pan-India blockbusters. The likes of KGF Part One, KGF Part Two, Kantara and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, have one common factor, Hombale Films by producer Vijay Kiragandur. 

Currently, they are working on Kantara: Chapter 1, Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam and according to insiders, they are also working on KGF 3. Hombale Films has produced films across all industries including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. The man behind the foundation of Hombale Films is Vijay Kiragandur. 

He founded Hombale Films in 2012 and since then he never looked back. As the founder celebrates his birthday, Hombale Films wished him with a heartfelt note expressing their love and gratitude. 

Hombale Films took to their social media and shared a 'Happy Birthday' poster for the founder Vijay Kiragandur, writing in the caption: "Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the driving force behind @hombalegroup and @hombalefilms, our beloved @vkiragandur! Your wisdom and vision light the way for us all. Here's to a year filled with health, prosperity, and unparalleled success. We look forward to many more cinematic triumphs under your extraordinary leadership! #HBDVijayKiragandur" 

Remarkably, Vijay Kiragandur is the most influential and silent force behind creating a powerhouse, Hombale Films, and driving it with his prolific vision. As the production house continues to deliver successful films like K.G.F: Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, Kantara, and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Vijay Kiragandur has indeed emerged as one of the most important personalities in the industry. Hombale Films has set box office records with the global collection of over ₹1200 Cr from K.G.F: Chapter 2. 

At the 66th National Film Awards, Hombale Film KGF Chapter 1, won two awards for Stunt Choreography and Best Special Effects. Additionally, at the 70th National Film Awards for 2022, the production house won 4 National Awards with Kantara in the category of Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and to Rishab Shetty for Best Actor In A Lead Role and KGF Chapter 2 in Best Action Direction Award and Best Kannada Film categories. Moreover, Hombale Films is set to continue its streak with Kantara: Chapter 1 and Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryaanga Parvam.

Also read: Aamir Khan asks Amitabh Bachchan to name actor whose pairing with Jaya made him jealous: 'Jab Jaya ji jaati thi...'

