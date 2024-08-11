Twitter
Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68

Vijay Kadam's close friend confirmed that he recovered from cancer, but his health was eventually deteriorating, and he got an acidity attack 25 days ago.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 11, 2024, 07:30 AM IST | Edited by : ANI

Vijay Kadam, veteran Marathi actor, passes after battling cancer at 68
Vijay Kadam
Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Kadam passed away on Saturday morning. The news of his demise was confirmed by his friend and actor Jaywant Wadkar. Speaking with ANI, Jaywant shared that Vijay Kadam breathed his last at his home in Mumbai at the age of 68.

"He had been courageously fighting cancer. Initially, he recovered but his health eventually deteriorated. Around 25 days ago, he even got an acidity attack," Jaywant shared.

In the fond memory of Vijay Kadam, Jaywant described Kadam as a versatile talented artiste. "He was extremely talented. From Marathi cinema to Hindi films, he explored different kinds of projects in his decades long career. It's impossible to find an actor like him again. His death has left a void in the industry. He's like my family," Jaywant added.

Vijay Kadam's cremation will take place this afternoon at the Andheri-Oshiwara crematorium.

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff, and is published from ANI)

