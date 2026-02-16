FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay's Jana Nayagan to not release till Tamil Nadu elections? Canada distributor shares major update amid film's CBFC battle

Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to have been released worldwide on January 9, as part Pongal lineup, was delayed due to a deadlock with the CBFC. The political action thriller is said to be Vijay's final film as he prepares to face Tamil Nadu assembly elections in April as TVK chief.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 16, 2026, 10:41 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay's Jana Nayagan to not release till Tamil Nadu elections? Canada distributor shares major update amid film's CBFC battle
Jana Nayagan release postponed
Canada-based York Cinemas has announced the invalidation of all advance tickets for Thalapathy Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan, stating that the much-awaited action thriller is not likely to be released before April 30. In an official statement issued via its social media handles, the cinema management directed affected customers to ensure their refunds are processed. 

"If you have any pending tickets and your refund has not yet been processed, kindly contact our theatres to have it arranged at the earliest," read the notification posted on its official X handle. However, York Cinemas promised VIP membership holders priority booking access once the new release date is officially confirmed. 

Incidentally, on February 12, the theatre had allowed the VIP members to retain the existing tickets while urging others to get refund processed by Sunday. According to the official website of the York Cinemas, based in Ontario, Canada, which primarily showcases Indian films, VIP Membership was sold for Canadian dollar 89.99, promising priority access to Jana Nayagan first day first show.

Jana Nayagan, which was supposed to have been released worldwide on January 9, as part Pongal lineup, was delayed due to a deadlock with the Central Board of Film Certification. The film was originally submitted in December 2025 for certification. While an initial committee suggested a U/A certificate with minor cuts, the process stalled after anonymous complaints were filed. 

These complaints alleged that the film contains scenes that hurt religious sentiments and misuse armed forces emblems. The producers, KVN Productions, took the matter to the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court to fight for a release, but ultimately withdrew their petition on February 10, to proceed via the CBFC's Revising Committee instead.

Jana Nayagan is said to be Vijay's final film as he prepares to face Tamil Nadu assembly elections in April as chief of the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) which he founded in 2024. Directed by H Vinoth, the political action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.

