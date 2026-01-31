FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Vijay feels sorry for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row; looks up to Shah Rukh Khan, MGR, Jayalalithaa for his political career

Vijay has spoken about the delay of his film Jana Nayagan due to CBFC issues, saying he feels sorry for the producer. The film is expected to be his last before fully entering politics with his party, TVK. He also shared that Shah Rukh Khan inspires him, especially in public speaking.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jan 31, 2026, 10:52 AM IST

Vijay feels sorry for Jana Nayagan producer amid censor row; looks up to Shah Rukh Khan, MGR, Jayalalithaa for his political career
Tamil cinema star Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, widely known as Vijay, has spoken openly about the problems faced by his upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) is currently having problems with the film, delaying its release. Vijay bemoaned the circumstances and said he felt sorry for the movie's producer. It is anticipated that Jana Nayagan will be Vijay's last movie before he fully enters politics. As a result, the project's delay has gotten worse for all parties involved.

Vijay’s move into politics:

Vijay declared the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), last year. He made it apparent that politics and public service would now be his primary priorities. After making this choice, Vijay claimed he was mentally ready for difficulties, but he did not anticipate that the producer and film crew would suffer as a result. He went on to say that although the problems with the movie might be related to his political debut, he is prepared to deal with such circumstances.

Legal battle with CBFC:

Jana Nayagan has been objected to by the CBFC, which has brought the case before the Supreme Court. The board has declared that they should be heard before making any decisions. Fans are disappointed because the film's release date is still unclear due to this legal process.

Shah Rukh Khan inspires Vijay:

Vijay also discussed Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan with the media. He expressed admiration for Shah Rukh Khan's confidence and speech pattern. Vijay revealed that Shah Rukh Khan is an inspiration to him, particularly as he gets ready for a career in politics, where communication is crucial. Fans of Vijay continue to back him as a rising political figure as well as a well-liked actor. Many are excited to see how Vijay's political journey will influence his future while they wait for Jana Nayagan to be released.

