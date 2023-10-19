Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

In a viral video, Vijay fans are seen exchanging rings and garlands in Tamil Nadu theatre screening Leo while the audience celebrate their union.

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film Leo has been released in the theatres on Thursday, October 19. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has opened to majorly positive reviews from audiences and critics. Videos of Vijay fans enjoying and dancing outside theatres are trending on social media since morning.

Amidst the film's hype, one clip has also emerged in which two Vijay fans are seen exchanging garlands and rings with each other inside a theatre in Pudukkotai, Tamil Nadu. The video is from the morning show, which began at 9 a.m. in the state as the Madas High Court and Tamil Nadu government didn't allow the makers for the early morning shows at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj drectorial is set to take the biggest opening ever in the history of Tamil cinema. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is set for the biggest opening in the history of Tamil cinema. The film is predicted to earn Rs 80 crore gross in India and Rs 65 crore gross in overseas, totalling to Rs 145 crore gross worldwide.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram.

Leo marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their blockbuster film Master in 2021. The director has created Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) by merging storylines of his previous two films, Kaithi and Vikram. It is being speculated that Leo is the third film in LCU.



