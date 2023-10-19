Headlines

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Revamp Your Living Space With Spectacular Deals On Furniture

Meet Pune's richest man with net worth of Rs 1,66,500 crore, owns one of the biggest firms in India, his business is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BMW’s most expensive all-electric car launched in India, priced at Rs 2,50,00,000

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

'Will not date until Rohit Sharma lifts World Cup': Fan comes up with an interesting placard in Pune - Watch

Joint pain: 5 causes of arthritis

Lion vs Tiger: Who is more powerful? 

11 Pakistani singers who sang Bollywood songs 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

Leo movie review: Vijay's brave effort to break type, some cheeky fan service save Lokesh Kanagaraj's weakest film yet

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui shouts at Khanzaadi aka Firoza Khan, netizens say 'sab camera ke bhookhe hain'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Viral video: Vijay fans exchange rings, get engaged in theatre during Leo first day first show amid cheers from audience

In a viral video, Vijay fans are seen exchanging rings and garlands in Tamil Nadu theatre screening Leo while the audience celebrate their union.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 02:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film Leo has been released in the theatres on Thursday, October 19. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has opened to majorly positive reviews from audiences and critics. Videos of Vijay fans enjoying and dancing outside theatres are trending on social media since morning.

Amidst the film's hype, one clip has also emerged in which two Vijay fans are seen exchanging garlands and rings with each other inside a theatre in Pudukkotai, Tamil Nadu. The video is from the morning show, which began at 9 a.m. in the state as the Madas High Court and Tamil Nadu government didn't allow the makers for the early morning shows at 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The Lokesh Kanagaraj drectorial is set to take the biggest opening ever in the history of Tamil cinema. As per the industry tracker Sacnilk.com, Thalapathy Vijay-starrer is set for the biggest opening in the history of Tamil cinema. The film is predicted to earn Rs 80 crore gross in India and Rs 65 crore gross in overseas, totalling to Rs 145 crore gross worldwide.

An Anirudh Ravichander musical, Leo also stars Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Arjun, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand in key roles. The action-packed entertainer is the fifth film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj after Maanagaram, Kaithi, Master, and Vikram.

Leo marks the second collaboration between the actor and the filmmaker after their blockbuster film Master in 2021. The director has created Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU) by merging storylines of his previous two films, Kaithi and Vikram. It is being speculated that Leo is the third film in LCU.

READ | Leo review, release live updates: Thalapathy Vijay film set for the biggest worldwide opening in history of Tamil cinema

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Same-sex marriage verdict: What’s in favour of and against LGBTQIA+ community? Explained

Navratri 2023 Day 5: Significance of Maa Skanda Mata, colour, date, time, puja vidhi, mantra

Meet man who owns palatial villas where Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma married, per night cost is…

'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

Wordle 852 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 19

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

Bollywood's five most controversial breakups

In pics: Janhvi Kapoor sets the internet on fire in her sexy black outfit, BFF Orhan Awatramani aka Orry reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE