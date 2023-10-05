Watch: Vijay fans damage Chennai theatre after Leo trailer screening, viral tweets accuse cinema owners of mismanagement

Vijay fans damage Chennai's Rohini Theatre after Leo trailer screening. While sharing the videos of the cinema hall, fans accused theatre owners of mismanagement.

Vijay's fans have been accused of damaging Chennai's Rohini theatre after the screening of Leo trailer. On Thursday, the makers of Leo released the trailer and a special screening of the trailer was organised by Rohini Theatre for Vijay's die-hard fans. For the trailer screening, hundreds of fans gathered at the cinema hall to witness the trailer on the big screen.

However, after the trailer screening ended, the cinema hall was found in a messy condition with broken seats and remains of confetti. Videos and photos from the cinema hall went viral on the internet. Trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan uploaded a video from the cinema hall, on his X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening."

Rohini Cinemas completely thrashed by Joseph Vijay fans after #LeoTrailer screening. pic.twitter.com/vQ9sd6uvJg — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) October 5, 2023

A netizen shared another video from the cinema hall and accused the cinema owner of mismanagement and said that the event was badly organised. He further added that the theatre owners 'earned it'. "Ridiculous. Feeling sad for the owner. At the same time, he is the sole reason for improperly organizing this. Earned it."

About Leo trailer

In the action-packed trailer, we get to see Vijay as a lovable family man, and also a merciless killing machine. Leo has to protect his family from a merciless Anthony Das (Sanjay Dutt) and mysteriously sinister Harold Das (Arjun). Leo goes to the extreme of smashing baddies with a hammer to set a huge house on fire. He slays an army of goons in a 'bloody sweet' fistfight and also fights with a pack of hyenas. The impressive visuals are supported by peppy BGM, composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Leo features an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin. Leo will have a pan-India release in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages on October 19.