Vijay faces another setback after Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarettes

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins

Who was Hussain Ustara? The Mumbai gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo

Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career

Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi

Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family, raises conflict of interest questions

AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers call it 'eternal combination in Indian cinema' - Watch

Wahab Riaz returns to Pakistan setup as women's team mentor after World Cup disappointment

Zoe Saldana beats Scarlett Johansson to become highest-grossing actor in box office history; top 10 list includes Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans

Iran Protests: MEA issues advisory for Indian nationals, asks those residing there to leave, avoid travel; more details here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarettes

Patna: 20-year-old BA student stabbed to death after dispute over tea, cigarette

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins

Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Who was Hussain Ustara? The Mumbai gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor-starrer O'Romeo

Who was Hussain Ustara? Gangster linked to Shahid Kapoor's O'Romeo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings

From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC

Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed

Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay faces another setback after Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri was a huge commercial success in 2016. However, its Hindi remake Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan, became a box office failure in 2016. The Tamil superstar and the TVK chief will now be seen in his final film Jana Nayagan, whose release has been postponed amid censor row.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 14, 2026, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay faces another setback after Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed
Vijay in Theri
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The re-release of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Theri has been postponed after the producers of several forthcoming releases requested a reshuffle in the theatrical calendar to avoid overcrowding. The planned re-release of Tamil superstar's blockbuster has been officially postponed, adding to a growing list of delays around his projects, including his upcoming release Jana Nayagan due to certification halt by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu announced the delay on behalf of V Creations, the official production house of the movie Theri, through a post on X. He wrote, "As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of Theri." In a statement circulated by the Theri re-release team, they confirmed that the film would not arrive as scheduled, citing coordination issues with other producers and distributors. No new dates have yet been announced for the film's re-release.

Theri features Vijay as DCP Vijaya Kumar aka Joseph Kuruvilla. The story follows a former police officer who gives up his job to protect and raise his young daughter in peace. Trouble returns when his past resurfaces and puts his daughter's life in danger. Nainika played Vijay's daughter, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also had pivotal roles. 

The 2016 release was a huge commercial success, grossing Rs 150 crore against its budget of Rs 75 crore. However, its Hindi remake Baby John released in 2024 became a box office failure. Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shoff, the Kalees directorial failed to recover its budget of Rs 85 crore and earned just Rs 60 crore.

Meanwhile, the producers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, have moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the CBFC. The plea challenges the Division Bench order of the Madras High Court issued on January 9, 2026, which stayed the certification of the Tamil film, overturning an earlier decision of the High Court's single-judge bench that had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. Notably, the CBFC has also filed a caveat in the apex court, requesting that no order be passed in the matter without hearing the film certification authority.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Thalapathy Vijay's 69th movie Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is billed as Vijay's final film before he plunges full time into politics with his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that he launched in February 2024. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 but has now been postponed until January 21.

READ | Toxic: Yash film lands in legal trouble ahead of clash with Dhurandhar 2, complaint filed for 'sexually explicit' scenes

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh, probe begins
Three Killed, two injured in powerful explosion in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh
Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly derailed his career
Shreyas Iyer opens up on career-threatening injury, reveals how pain nearly dera
Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela family celebrates Bhogi
Viral video: Ram Charan whips up dosas, Allu Arjun gets major FOMO as Konidela
Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family, raises conflict of interest questions
Pakistan signs cryptocurrency deal with firm linked to Trump family
AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj, Mythri Movie Makers call it 'eternal combination in Indian cinema' - Watch
AA23: Allu Arjun teams up with Lokesh Kanagaraj in Mythri Movie Makers film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC ODI batting rankings
From Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Indian cricketers who became world No.1 in ICC
Laughter Chefs 3 fees: Here's how much Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh charge per episode, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Jannat Zubair earnings revealed
Laughter Chefs 3: Krushna Abhishek, Elvish Yadav, Bharti Singh fees revealed
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that stole spotlight in the star-studded celebration
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's Stylish Wedding Reception: 5 celebrity looks that s
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Archana Puran Singh earnings revealed
The Great Indian Kapil Show Cast Fees: Kapil Sharma, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhis
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi’s rumoured boyfriend, Morocco football team captain, previously married to actress...
Meet Achraf Hakimi, Nora Fatehi's rumoured boyfriend, Morocco footballer
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement