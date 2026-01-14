Vijay faces another setback after Jana Nagayan censor row, Theri re-release gets postponed

Thalapathy Vijay's Theri was a huge commercial success in 2016. However, its Hindi remake Baby John, led by Varun Dhawan, became a box office failure in 2016. The Tamil superstar and the TVK chief will now be seen in his final film Jana Nayagan, whose release has been postponed amid censor row.

The re-release of Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Theri has been postponed after the producers of several forthcoming releases requested a reshuffle in the theatrical calendar to avoid overcrowding. The planned re-release of Tamil superstar's blockbuster has been officially postponed, adding to a growing list of delays around his projects, including his upcoming release Jana Nayagan due to certification halt by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Producer Kalaippuli S Thanu announced the delay on behalf of V Creations, the official production house of the movie Theri, through a post on X. He wrote, "As per the request from the producers of upcoming releases, we have decided to postpone the release of Theri." In a statement circulated by the Theri re-release team, they confirmed that the film would not arrive as scheduled, citing coordination issues with other producers and distributors. No new dates have yet been announced for the film's re-release.

Theri features Vijay as DCP Vijaya Kumar aka Joseph Kuruvilla. The story follows a former police officer who gives up his job to protect and raise his young daughter in peace. Trouble returns when his past resurfaces and puts his daughter's life in danger. Nainika played Vijay's daughter, while Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson also had pivotal roles.

The 2016 release was a huge commercial success, grossing Rs 150 crore against its budget of Rs 75 crore. However, its Hindi remake Baby John released in 2024 became a box office failure. Starring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shoff, the Kalees directorial failed to recover its budget of Rs 85 crore and earned just Rs 60 crore.

Meanwhile, the producers of Jana Nayagan, KVN Productions LLP, have moved the Supreme Court seeking an ex parte interim stay on the Madras High Court's order that stalled the film's certification by the CBFC. The plea challenges the Division Bench order of the Madras High Court issued on January 9, 2026, which stayed the certification of the Tamil film, overturning an earlier decision of the High Court's single-judge bench that had directed the CBFC to grant the film a U/A 16+ certificate. Notably, the CBFC has also filed a caveat in the apex court, requesting that no order be passed in the matter without hearing the film certification authority.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Thalapathy Vijay's 69th movie Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani. It is billed as Vijay's final film before he plunges full time into politics with his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) that he launched in February 2024. It was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 but has now been postponed until January 21.

