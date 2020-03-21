'Vijay Deverakonda was born to be a star': Rakul Preet Singh hopes to share screen space with 'Arjun Reddy' actor soon

Rakul Preet Singh was recently asked if she would like to collaborate with Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda. The 'De De Pyaar De' actress was quick to respond in affirmative by stating 'he is a born star'.

While in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Rakul was asked if like their fans, she would like to see herself share screen space with 'Arjun Reddy' actor Vijay Deverakonda. While she said it is on the filmmakers to cast the 'hot jodi', she also happened to mention that Vijay was 'born to be a star'.

Rakul further went on to call Vijay a fantastic actor and added that she woud definitely love to collaborate with him. Rakul, however, focused on the issue at hand and advised people to be safe, further joking that she would like to settle down now since there is a crisis situation.

While Rakul has been switching work between Bollywood and Telugu movies, Vijay Deverakonda is making his debut in Bollywood soon. The actor is paired opposite starkid Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannath-helmed 'Fighter'. Certain stills from the movie were leaked, where Vijay could be seen romancing Ananya on a bike.