Vijay Deverakonda to send 100 fans to Manali on all-expenses paid holiday, know how you can get lucky

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda recently announced a free trip for 100 fans on the occasion of Christmas. On Sunday, the actor shared an update about the same. He took to Twitter and announced that he will be sending 100 fans to Manali.

Sharing the video, Vijay Deverakonda tweeted, “100 of you go to the mountains. Update! Happy new year. Big kisses and lots of love to all of you (sic).”In the video, Vijay says, “Happy New Year, my loves. This is a Devara Santa update. I told you I am going to send 100 of you on all expenses paid trip holiday. Food, travel, and accommodation on me. I asked you where you guys want to go and in every poll you chose to go to the mountains. So, to the mountains, we go. I am sending 100 of you on a five-day trip to Manali. You are going to see snow-capped mountains, you are going to see temples and monasteries and we have lots of activities planned. If you are 18 plus and you have been following me, just fill the attached Devara Santa Google document form are we are going to pick 100 of you and send you on this incredible holiday. I would love to be a part of your journey.”

Earlier, taking to social media, Vijay created a poll on his social media for his fans to help him choose the destination for travel to offer to his fans. He asked if his fans want a trip to -- Mountains of India, Beaches of India, Cultural trip of India, or deserts in India. He tweeted, "#Deverasanta, a tradition I started 5 years ago. This year I have the nicest idea so far. I am going to send 100 of you on an all-expenses paid holiday. Help me in choosing the destination. Deverasanta2022"

