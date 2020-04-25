Vijay Deverakonda takes up #BeARealMan challenge, ends up making mango ice-cream

Vijay Deverakonda took up the #BeARealMan challenge and gave his fans a glimpse into what his daily life under coronavirus lockdown looks like. The actor went on to prepare mango ice-cream for his family, which was the highlight of the challenge.

In the video, Vijay began his morning with a rather long sleep (of approximately nine hours and 30 minutes) and used alcohol bottles to fill up water (which btw gave us major 'Kabir Singh' deja vu). He then went on to share some more tips like how to use an old bag in the dustbin to easily throw away thrash.

He then prepared the mango ice-cream and while that was chilling in the freezer, Deverakonda played a video game and gave us a glimpse of his father. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor then enjoyed the mango ice-cream with his family, which was the end of his #BeARealMan challenge, filmed by brother Anand Deverakonda.

Viajy extended the challenge to Dulquer Salmaan. "Bits of my day in lockdown :) Documented by @ananddeverkonda #BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer," wrote Vijay while sharing the video.

Watch it here:

Bits of my day in lockdown Documented by @ananddeverkonda#BeARealMan challenged by @sivakoratala sir. I would like to extend it to Kunjikkaa @dulQuer pic.twitter.com/8bLAAQYeMo — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) April 25, 2020

Before Vijay, actor Chiranjeevi had taken up the challenge and absolutely nailed it as he prepared a dish for his mother and shared an adorable moment with her. #BeARealMan challenge was commenced by his son Ram Charan, who was seen helping wife Upasana Kamineni.