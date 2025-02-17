Here's how Rashmika Mandanna reacted to his rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda's trip to Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi.

Vijay Deverakonda, who recently paid a visit along with his family members to the Mahakumbh Mela 2025 where he offered prayers, has called the sacred event, "a journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots."

Taking to his Instagram timeline, Vijay posted a series of pictures of his trip to the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Along with the photos, Vijay wrote, "The 2025 Kumbhmela - A journey to connect, pay respect to our epic origins and roots. Making memories with my Indian boys. Saying prayers with mummy dearest. A trip to Kasi with this darling gang."

The post was liked, among others, by his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rashmika Mandanna. Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating each other since they starred in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 movie Dear Comrade. The two have been tight lipped about their relationship since the last seven years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next in the action thriller Kingdom, whose title was recently revealed along with its teaser. The film is slated to release on May 30 in the original Telugu language and dubbed Tamil and Hindi languages. The teaser featured voice overs by Jr NTR, Suriya, and Ranbir Kapoor in the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi languages.

Kingdom is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who won the National Film Award for Best Telugu Film for his 2019 sports drama Jersey starring Nani. When the filmmaker remade the film in Hindi with Shahid Kapoor and the same title Jersey in 2022, it flopped at the box office. Gowtam will now hope to bounce back with Kingdom.