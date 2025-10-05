Vijay Deverakonda sparks engagement rumours with Rashmika Mandanna as he flaunts ring at Puttaparthi, see PIC

Cuttack: Internet services suspended amid tensions over clashes during Durga idol immersion
ENTERTAINMENT
A picture of Vijay wearing the engagement ring went viral online, quickly trending as fans shared it across social media.
Amid widespread speculation about his rumoured engagement to Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda made a public appearance sporting an engagement ring, sending fans into a frenzy.
Reports suggest that Vijay and Rashmika got engaged last week, with their wedding reportedly scheduled for February 2026, although no official announcement has been made yet.
October 5, 2025
On Sunday, October 5, 2025, Vijay attended Bhagwan Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi in Puttaparthi to seek blessings, further fueling excitement among fans.
While followers eagerly await an official confirmation of the wedding, speculation about how and when it will be announced continues to grow.
Also read: Zubeen Garg's last film Roi Roi Binale will be first Assamese musical, late singer wrote story, sang songs, will release in cinemas on..