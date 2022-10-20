Vijay Deverakonda shoots rifle with jawan in viral video

Credit: Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Liger actor Vijay Deverakonda, on Tuesday, dropped a video of himself in which he can be seen shooting with a rifle with an Indian soldier. Sharing the video, the actor disclosed his plans for Diwali. The clip is now going viral on social media.

While sharing the clip, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “This Diwali, Guns, Guns, Guns. Night patrols, games, songs, dance, boat races, survival drills. Great memories.” Fans have reacted to the post, one of them wrote, “Rowdy on fire.” The second one mentioned, “Solid.! But don't don't use real guns in this diwali.!” A number of social media users dropped heart emojis under the post which is liked by more than 5,50,000 people.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Pandey starrer Liger was one of the awaited films of the year. The pan-India film was expected to set new records. However, the film opened with negative reviews, and it tanked miserably at the box office. Liger suffered heavy losses even in Vijay's home ground, the Telugu markets. The Arjun Reddy star took the debacle of his movie to heart, and he expressed it recently at an award function.

On the other side, the director of Liger Puri Jagannadh believes in 'moving on' to a new project rather than repenting for old mistakes. Recently, Puri was speaking to Chiranjeevi in an Instagram Live session, and there he congratulated the veteran star over the success of his latest released GodFather. Puri said, "Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop."

Jagannadh further added that it can take a month to get over the failure, and move on, "We get a lot of pressure. We need strength to face all those things. We need a healing period when we are injured but I believe that the healing period should be short. We might lose people, and wealth or wars might happen, the healing period should not be more than 1 month. We should move on to the next thing."