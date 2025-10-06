Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Vijay Deverakonda shares health update after car accident: 'My head hurts but...'

Vijay Deverakonda was visiting the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi at the Prashanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi with his family. The accident reportedly took place on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district as they were returning to Hyderabad.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 11:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vijay Deverakonda has finally broken his silence after several reports emerged of the Arjun Reddy actor's car meeting with an accident. Vijay took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and shared that he is doing fine and there is no need to stress. He added that his head still hurts but he will be fine after having biryani and sleep.

"All is well (red heart emoji) Car took a hit, but we are all fine. Went and did a strength workout as well and just got back home. My head hurts but nothing a biryani and sleep will not fix. So biggest hugs and my love to all of you. Don't let the news stress you. (Hug and red heart emoji)," Vijay wrote.

The Kingdom actor was visiting the Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Maha Samadhi at the Prashanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi with his family. The accident reportedly took place on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway in Telangana's Jogulamba Gadwal district as they were returning to Hyderabad.

According to the reports, Deverakonda's Lexus LM350 was hit from behind by another car that did not stop after the accident. Unharmed by the collision, the Telugu star reportedly shifted to a friend's car, continuing his journey to Hyderabad. The actor's driver has reportedly filed a complaint against the accused, and a probe has been launched into the incident.

During his visit, Vijay was greeted by the Puttaparthi management with a bouquet. A picture of him also surfaced on social media, and the eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice an engagement ring on his hand. The reports have been doing rounds that Vijay got engaged to her long-time girlfriend, actress Rashmika Mandanna, in a hush-hush ceremony last week.

While neither of the two has publicly announced the engagement, it is believed that the couple will be tying the knot in February next year. Vijay and Rashmika have reportedly been dating each other since 2018 when they shared the screen space for each other for the first time in Geetha Govindam. Their relationship blossomed on the sets of their second film Dear Comrade in 2019. 

READ | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump

