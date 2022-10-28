Vijay Deverakonda says he ‘was in love with’ Samantha Ruth Prabhu

File photo

When sharing the recently released trailer for Samantha Ruth Prabhu's forthcoming movie, Yashoda, Vijay Deverakonda admitted that he had a crush on her back in college. In the Telugu movie, Samantha plays a surrogate mother who uses a surrogacy racquet.

Sharing the Yashoda trailer on Twitter, Vijay Deverakonda wrote, “Was in love with her, when as a college kid I saw her on the big screen for the first time. Today I admire and adore her for everything she is (heart emoji). So very happy to share with you all @Samanthaprabhu2's new film #YashodaTrailer. In theatres 11-11-2022.” He further wrote in another tweet, “Wishing the entire team all the very best and sending all my love!”

Hari and Harish are the directors of the movie. It centres on Yashoda, a surrogate mother who, after joining a company that aids people in realizing their parental ambitions through surrogacy, uncovers the details of a terrible medical crime.

Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there's a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note. Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in additional three languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, also marking Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release.

Earlier the makers of the film dropped the teaser introducing the audience to the world of Yashoda, played by Samantha leaving everyone intrigued with the dark and thrilling backdrop of a pregnant woman fighting against all odds. Playing a gritty Pregnant role in this edge-of-the-set Action Thriller, a glimpse of Samantha's Action stunts as Yashoda stunned everyone earlier.

Besides Samantha, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada, Priyanka Sharma and others play crucial roles, with a strong technical crew onboard. Mani Sharma for music, M Sukumar for cinematography and Marthand K Venkatesh as the editor. Yashoda will release in cinemas on November 11 with Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, and Aditya Seal's Rocket Gang.