FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date of filing ITR, audit report to...; check details

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group stocks rise

Abhishek Bachchan slams netizen accusing him of buying Best Actor Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk: 'Best way to shut you...'

Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies

What is China’s hotpot bath? Visitors soak in a gigantic soup which contains..., inspired by...

Meet Bihar’s richest man, who left his hometown at 19, started with scrap metal trade, and now owns Rs 1.85 lakh crore worth company, his net worth is...

Made In India-fame Alisha Chinai looks unrecognisable in latest viral pics, netizens say 'she is looking like Farida Jalal'

Ripple (XRP) vs Dogecoin (DOGE) vs Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Top Crypto of 2025 That Will Turn $200 into $20,000

The Taj Story: Delhi High Court dismisses plea against Paresh Rawal film, makers say 'we don't want to provoke...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report for AY 2025-26 to...; check details

BIG relief for taxpayers! CBDT extends due date for filing ITR, audit report

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’

Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete k

Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary system

Twin-Star: Scientists discover three Earth-like planets, first known binary syst

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeEntertainment

ENTERTAINMENT

Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies

Vijay Deverakonda's iconic roles and chemistry with co-stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Shalini Pandey make him a beloved heartthrob, showcasing his versatility and charm in romantic films.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 06:55 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Vijay Deverakonda is a face and talent loved by fans across the nation. With his undeniable charm, magnetic screen presence, and incredible acting skills, he has become the nation’s heartthrob. Known for exploring various genres, Vijay’s romantic films hold a special place for audiences. He has portrayed several characters that have gone on to become iconic. His characters and their undeniable chemistry with his on-screen co-stars have been truly magical. Be it as Chaitanya Krishna "Bobby" Makineni with Rashmika Mandanna’s Aparna "Lilly" Devi, or as Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy opposite Shalini Pandey’s Dr Preethi Shetty, and more. Here are Vijay Deverakonda’s unforgettable characters and undeniable chemistry with co-stars that keep us falling for him again and again!

Arjun Reddy with Shalini Pandey

Untitled-design-17In Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda played Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh opposite Shalini Pandey as Dr Preethi Shetty. Their medical school love story, filled with obsession, care, and raw emotion, showcased beautiful and refreshing chemistry.

Khushi with Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Untitled-design-16Vijay Deverakonda played Viplav in Khushi, starring opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya. Their chemistry felt refreshing and adorable, lighting up the screen with effortless charm and genuine emotions that made their love story truly endearing to watch.

Dear Comrade with Rashmika Mandanna

Untitled-design-14Vijay Deverakonda as Chaitanya Krishna Makineni aka Bobby played a lively and spirited character who meets Rashmika Mandanna as Aparna "Lilly" Devi. His protective nature and their adorable chemistry made their love story heartfelt and deeply engaging on screen.

World Famous Lover with Raashii Khanna

Untitled-design-15Vijay Deverakonda proved his incredible acting skills by playing a double role as Gautham and Seenayya aka "Srinu" in World Famous Lover. He aced both characters, earning immense love from audiences. His chemistry with Raashii Khanna as Yamini was heartfelt, adding depth to his powerful performance.

Geetha Govindam with Rashmika Mandanna

Untitled-design-12Vijay Deverakonda delivered a heart-stealing performance as Vijay Govind, blending shyness, charm, and confidence effortlessly. His undeniable chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna as Geetha Kanuganti and their adorable camaraderie throughout the film made their on-screen pairing truly heart-swooning and memorable.

The Family Star with Mrunal Thakur

Untitled-design-13Vijay Deverakonda’s character, Govardhan, was layered with depth and sincerity. His chemistry with Mrunal Thakur as Indu Dhanaraj beautifully complemented his role, creating a warm, genuine connection that made their on-screen pairing truly captivating and relatable.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date of filing ITR, audit report to...; check details
BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date of filing ITR, audit report to
Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete ka number...’
Bihar Election 2025: Amit Shah takes dig at Sonia, Lalu, asserts ‘Kisi ke bete k
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group stocks rise
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani gets Rs 40000 crore in one day as Adani Group st
Abhishek Bachchan slams netizen accusing him of buying Best Actor Filmfare Award for I Want To Talk: 'Best way to shut you...'
Abhishek Bachchan slams netizen accusing him of buying Best Actor Filmfare Award
Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies
Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mand
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE