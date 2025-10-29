Vijay Deverakonda’s most iconic roles and on-screen chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, other leading ladies

BIG relief for taxpayers as CBDT extends due date of filing ITR, audit report to...; check details
ENTERTAINMENT
Vijay Deverakonda's iconic roles and chemistry with co-stars like Rashmika Mandanna and Shalini Pandey make him a beloved heartthrob, showcasing his versatility and charm in romantic films.
Vijay Deverakonda is a face and talent loved by fans across the nation. With his undeniable charm, magnetic screen presence, and incredible acting skills, he has become the nation’s heartthrob. Known for exploring various genres, Vijay’s romantic films hold a special place for audiences. He has portrayed several characters that have gone on to become iconic. His characters and their undeniable chemistry with his on-screen co-stars have been truly magical. Be it as Chaitanya Krishna "Bobby" Makineni with Rashmika Mandanna’s Aparna "Lilly" Devi, or as Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy opposite Shalini Pandey’s Dr Preethi Shetty, and more. Here are Vijay Deverakonda’s unforgettable characters and undeniable chemistry with co-stars that keep us falling for him again and again!
In Arjun Reddy, Vijay Deverakonda played Dr Arjun Reddy Deshmukh opposite Shalini Pandey as Dr Preethi Shetty. Their medical school love story, filled with obsession, care, and raw emotion, showcased beautiful and refreshing chemistry.
Vijay Deverakonda played Viplav in Khushi, starring opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Aradhya. Their chemistry felt refreshing and adorable, lighting up the screen with effortless charm and genuine emotions that made their love story truly endearing to watch.
Vijay Deverakonda as Chaitanya Krishna Makineni aka Bobby played a lively and spirited character who meets Rashmika Mandanna as Aparna "Lilly" Devi. His protective nature and their adorable chemistry made their love story heartfelt and deeply engaging on screen.
Vijay Deverakonda proved his incredible acting skills by playing a double role as Gautham and Seenayya aka "Srinu" in World Famous Lover. He aced both characters, earning immense love from audiences. His chemistry with Raashii Khanna as Yamini was heartfelt, adding depth to his powerful performance.
Vijay Deverakonda delivered a heart-stealing performance as Vijay Govind, blending shyness, charm, and confidence effortlessly. His undeniable chemistry with Rashmika Mandanna as Geetha Kanuganti and their adorable camaraderie throughout the film made their on-screen pairing truly heart-swooning and memorable.
Vijay Deverakonda’s character, Govardhan, was layered with depth and sincerity. His chemistry with Mrunal Thakur as Indu Dhanaraj beautifully complemented his role, creating a warm, genuine connection that made their on-screen pairing truly captivating and relatable.