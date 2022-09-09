Vijay Deverakonda’s Jana Gana Mana shelved? Liger producer Charmme Kaur reacts

File Photo

A few days before Liger's release, the team made a big statement regarding another project called JGM aka Jana Gana Mana. Actor Vijay Deverakonda, director Puri Jagannadh, and producer Charmme Kaur team up once again for this movie. However, Liger's box office failure opened the door for rumours that JGM had been shelved. In order to clear up the rumours, Charmme had to return from her hiatus from social media.

“Rumours rumours rumours! All rumours are fake! Just focusing on the progress of PC .. Meanwhile, RIP rumours !!,” Charmme wrote.

— Charmme Kaur (@Charmmeofficial) September 8, 2022

According to Hindustan Times report, their were reports of film getting shelved.

Also, as per the media reports, Liger was made on a budget of more than Rs 100 crore. However, Liger failed to earn good numbers at the box office. Now, as per News 18 report, the actor has decided to give more than Rs 6 crore to the film producers who have suffered a major loss. Reportedly he will be supporting Charmme Kaur and other co-producers after the film turned out to be a box office disaster.

In the Southern belt, Liger grossed Rs 17 crore on its opening day, but couldn't hold strong in the days that followed. The film's total four day collection in the South stands at Rs 26.5 crore, as per an indianexpress.com report. Early reports suggest that Liger will surpass Rs 27.5 crore by the end of day five.

Also read: Liger producer Charmme Kaur announces break from social media amid film’s box office failure, says ‘live and let live’

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is co-produced by Karan Johar in association with Puri and Charmme Kaur. Karan presented the film in Hindi across the northern region under his banner Dharma Productions. The film's music is composed by Sunil Kashyap, Vikram Montrose, Jaani, Lijo George-DJ Chetas and Tanishk Bagchi.

Apart from the two main leads, the film also marks the Indian cinema debut of former American professional boxer Mike Tyson. Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, and Makarand Deshpande play pivotal roles in the film shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. Apart from these two languages, Liger was also released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada in theatres worldwide.