Vijay Deverakonda recovers from injury after 8 months of 'rehab', says 'beast is dying..'

After eight months of rehabilitation, Vijay Deverakonda has disclosed that he has fully healed from an injury. According to reports, the actor was hurt while filming his most recent Bollywood-introducing film, Liger. Vijay, who portrayed an MMA fighter in the movie, had several dramatic action sequences, and boxing star Mike Tyson had an extended appearance.

To play the boxer in the movie, Vijay underwent a rigorous training and exercise program. He had reportedly sustained a shoulder injury while filming. Vijay Deverakonda has, however, now fully recovered.

The Liger actor recently shared a story on his own Instagram page where he provided an update on his rehabilitation.

“The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves," wrote Vijay Deverakonda.

In an interview with News18, he had said, “I don’t know, if I’ve handled things with grace, I just handle them the way I know how it is," Vijay told us. “It is my reaction to whatever is happening at that point. I just know that I’m very honest with my emotions and feelings. And if that is what I feel at that point, I express it that particular way. And I know that when it is truly what I feel when it is not something I’m saying to get a reaction or to be part of the popular opinion at that point or to get traction when you know that it’s what you feel inside, even if it’s received well or if it’s not received well, because it can go either way once it goes out into the world, it can be perceived in any way. Well, I just know that when it is something I truly believe in, and I say that, and I will always stand by it. And I will not be affected by how it’s received. So, that’s how I just deal with stuff always," Vijay added.

The actor will next be featured in the upcoming romantic comedy Kushi, which will mark their second collaboration together following the smash Mahanati from last year. He intends to work with Liger director Puri Jagannadh once more on his upcoming film, Jana Gana Mana. Additionally, Vijay Deverakonda is negotiating his upcoming film with Jersey filmmaker Gautham Tinnanuri.