Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna spotted dining together with their families in viral video, fans say 'shaadi pakki'

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been rumoured to be dating each other for the past four years. The two actors were recently spotted dining together with their families in a viral video, shared on the popular subreddit 'Bollywood Blinds N Gossip'. The clip soon went viral on social media.

Rashmika and Vijay's fans are now wondering if the two stars have started preparing for their wedding festivities. While one of them commented, "shaadi pakki (wedding fixed)", another wrote, "Shaadi preps (Wedding preps)". Some of their fans also asked to give privacy to the rumoured couple.

The Arjun Reddy star and the Pushpa actress have starred together in two movies - the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram in 2018, and the romantic action drama Dear Comrade directed by Bharat Kamma in 2019. Fans loved their chemistry in both movies, the first of which turned out to be a box office blockbuster earning over Rs 100 crore with a modest budget of less than Rs 10 crore.

Last year, in an interview with News18, Rashmika opened up about her relationship with Vijay and said, "I have always known and I am very close to Vijay which is why if I feel like asking about anything in the industry, I go and ask him. He is always there (for me). We are really close friends and we share and discuss things".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be seen next opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the romantic drama Kushi slated to release in cinemas on September 11. On the other hand, Rashmika will be seen next in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crime drama Animal, which hits theatres on August 11.



READ | Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive