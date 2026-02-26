FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt renews excise policy for hotels, clubs and restaurants by 1 year, check details

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's team distributes sweets to paparazzi after their Udaipur wedding, video of 'special sweetbox' goes viral

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna married in a private Telugu wedding in Udaipur, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions. Their team distributed sweets to paparazzi and fans praised the couple online for their thoughtful gesture.

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Feb 26, 2026, 02:59 PM IST

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in a traditional Telugu wedding in Udaipur on February 26, 2026. The ceremony was private, attended by close family and friends, and took place at the luxury ITC Mementoes hotel. Fans lovingly call the couple 'VIROSH.'

A sweet gesture for paparazzi:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After the wedding, the couple’s team surprised the paparazzi and media waiting outside by distributing sweets. The boxes contained pictures which honoured Vijay and Rashmika, and the boxes served as a thank-you gesture to all the people who reported on the wedding. The team distributed sweets in the video, which became a viral sensation on social media, and fans showed appreciation for the team's considerate gesture. The wedding included Vijay's Telugu rituals, which took place in the morning and his family planned to celebrate Rashmika's heritage through a Kodava ceremony, which would occur later in the day. The wedding's special meaning for both families derived from their combination of different cultural traditions.

Fans celebrate the kind gesture:

The wedding remained private, yet the guests demonstrated their kindness by sharing sweets with each other. The couple received praise from their fans on social media because they showed respect for others while bringing joy to people beyond their wedding day.

Also read: Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's wedding, 7 tips you should follow to be 'bride and groom' of 2026

A star-studded celebration:

The wedding ceremony became a special occasion because only close family members and friends of the couple attended. The celebrations reached their peak when people wore formal clothing and traditional decorations while they created joyful experiences. The day became special because personal elements combined with cultural customs to create an atmosphere of warmth that touched the hearts of all participants. Social media became flooded with love and best wishes for the newlyweds from their fans and supporters.

