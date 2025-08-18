Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna fuel dating rumours, lead India Day Parade in New York, wave national flag together: Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda made a striking appearance at the parade, considered the largest of its kind globally.

Actors and rumoured couple Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda turned heads as they led the India Day Parade in New York as Grand Marshals. Pictures and videos of the duo have gone viral, sparking excitement among fans and adding fuel to the ongoing buzz around their relationship.

The pair made a striking appearance at the parade, considered the largest of its kind globally. Vijay wore a heavily embroidered beige sherwani, while Rashmika matched him in a beige suit paired with a bright red dupatta. Together, they waved the Indian national flag as they paraded down the iconic Madison Avenue on August 17, accompanied by other dignitaries.

First Joint Outing in Years

This public appearance was special as it marked their first outing together in years. Their joint presence comes amid speculation about their relationship, which gained traction in 2023 after they were reportedly seen vacationing in the Maldives. While the two have not confirmed anything officially, Rashmika’s playful hint at a Pushpa 2 event — “Everyone knows about it” — only added to the rumours.

A Grand Independence Day Celebration

Thousands of Indian-Americans gathered on Sunday to celebrate India’s 79th Independence Day with pride and enthusiasm. The event also coincided with Shri Krishna Janmashtami, with ISKCON New York organising a Rath Yatra that drew hundreds of devotees.

Parade Highlights and Dignitaries

Several leaders and dignitaries joined the celebrations, including Congressman Shri Thanedar and New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu praised the massive participation, calling it “a matter of great happiness.”

The parade, hosted by the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA), featured a float designed by the Consulate General of India in New York. Themed Viksit Bharat 2047, it highlighted India’s vision of becoming a developed nation by its 100th Independence Day, showcasing strides in technology, infrastructure, and digital innovation.