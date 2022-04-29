Vijay Deverakonda pranks Samantha Ruth Prabhu on her birthday, video goes viral

Vijay Deverakonda and the rest of the team had prepared a scene with narration in which Samantha had to give an emotional dialogue to him.

On Thursday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu celebrated her 35th birthday. The actress celebrated her birthday while filming her next project in Kashmir. Her co-star in the film, Vijay Deverakonda, planned a sweet surprise for her while they resumed shooting on her birthday. On his YouTube account, he posted a video showing himself and the rest of the crew conducting an elaborate prank on Samantha.

Vijay and the rest of the team had prepared a scene with narration in which Samantha had to give an emotional dialogue to Vijay, according to the video. When Vijay's turn came to react, he addressed her by her real name. She only realised what had happened when he wished her a happy birthday, which was greeted with a big shout and similar greetings from the rest of the crew. Samantha was also seen cutting a cake with Vijay and other crew members on set in the video.

Sharing the video on his Twitter account, Vijay wrote, "Happy Birthday @Samanthaprabhu2 (red heart emoji) Wishing you full happiness (blushing emoji) Let’s make a love story now :) Love and hugs, Vijay.



Watch the video here:





The two earlier worked together in Nag Ashwin's biopic of star Savitri, Mahanati, released in 2018, and have rejoined for Shiva Nirvana's Telugu family entertainer. Samantha's second collaboration with the director, who previously collaborated with her in Majili, which also starred Samantha's ex-husband Naga Chaitanya.

On Samantha's birthday, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, a Tamil love comedy, was released. Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara also appear in the flick.

On Thursday, she also launched a birthday poster for her next film Shaakuntalam, which features a look of her character. Samantha will also make her international film debut in Arrangements of Love, directed by Philip John, the creator of Downton Abbey.



Vijay Deverakonda is currently anticipating the release of Liger, a Hindi-Telugu bilingual film. Vijay plays a mixed martial arts fighter in the film, which also stars Ananya Panday. Karan Johar has agreed to distribute the film in Hindi, marking Vijay's first foray into Bollywood.