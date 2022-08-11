Liger star Vijay Deverakonda opens up on dating rumours with Rashmika Mandanna-Sara Ali Khan, says 'I'd rather be..'

File Photo

Vijay Deverakonda has been in the public eye for a while now. Vijay Devarkonda’s entry into Hindi cinema with the upcoming Liger has spiked interest in his personal life as actors Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, who is also his most recent co-star, have publicly confessed their ‘liking’ for him. Link-up rumours with actor and close friend Rashmika Mandanna, who is also his frequent co-star, have been a constant for a long time.

After days of speculation, Vijay Deverakonda has reacted to the rumours of his constant link-ups.

“I think it’s just collateral damage of being a public figure. When people love you and want to know more about you, they’re just interested in your life. If there are news articles coming, I’m ok with it,” the actor said in an interview according to Indianexpress.com

Vijay has been fiercely guarded about his personal life, rarely commenting on the rumours involving Rashmika.

Hence, the actor adds that the limelight never makes him uncomfortable. “I’d rather be who I am and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me. So I’m ok with the not necessarily true stuff, or not necessarily productive stuff. I’m comfortable with it, it does not bother me,” he says.

Rashmika Mandanna had also reacted to the link-up rumours.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress said, "Sometimes, I am like ‘Arrey yaar, I am doing five films a year but you are still coming and asking me, ‘Who are you dating? What is your personal life?’ But I understand that we are actors and the light is on us, with people wanting to know more about you".