Vijay Deverakonda names this actress as his 'favourite girl,' and she's not rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Devarkonda has posted something that might surprise a few of his and Rashmika Mandanna's fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 06:21 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda names this actress as his 'favourite girl,' and she's not rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna
A photo of Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is quite a social media sensation. Whenever he's not on the screen, he makes sure to keep his fan entertained through his social media. Vijay is also one of the eligible bachelors, and his personal life is also closely observed by his fans. As per rumours and a few media reports, Vijay is dating Pushpa star, Rashmika Mandanna. The two actors have neither accepted nor denied the rumours and thus fans believe that they are dating. 

However, as per his latest post, Vijay called someone his 'favourite girl,' and she's not Rashmika Mandanna, but Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Samantha and Vijay will soon be seen together, spreading love among moviegoers with their romantic drama Kushi. The actress shared a photo of her with Vijay, enjoying brunch at an outdoor location. Samantha shared the post with the caption, "Sees you at your best, sees you at your worst. Sees you come last, sees you come first. Sees your lows, sees your highs. Some friends gently stand by (white heart emoji). What a year it has been!! @thedeverakonda (white heart emoji)." 

Here's Samantha's post

Vijay noticed Samantha's post and reshared it on his Instagram stories with a short caption calling her his "Favourite girl" with red heart emoji.

Here's Vijay's story about Samantha

Samantha

Earlier in May, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram and shared a romantic, cute reel. In the video, the actor could be seen singing a song, adoring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and hugging her at the end. The actor captioned the video, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn't always realize it.” In the video, the actor claimed that the reel was made without Samantha knowing. 

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar among others. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. Kushi is slated to release in cinemas on September 1. 

