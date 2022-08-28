Vijay Deverakonda meets Mumbai exhibitor who schooled him over his take on 'boycott culture' | Exclusive

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda's Liger has opened up with mixed to negative reviews, and it has surprised trade experts. While a certain section of the audience is finding it difficult to connect with the film, there are few who got offended by Vijay's remark on the 'boycott culture.' During his promotional tour, Vijay challenged the boycott culture, and said 'dekh lenge.' This didn't go well with a few people, and even Mumbai's famous exhibitor Manoj Desai lashed out over his remark.

A few days back, while speaking to a media portal, Manoj Desai, executive director of famous Maratha Mandir and Gaiety Galaxy, panned Vijay for his views and mocking the boycott culture. He lashed out at the actor, as his comment has made a dent in the advance booking of the film. Now, Desai confirmed that Vijay met him to clear the misunderstanding. Yes, the actor flew down to Mumbai from Hyderabad, met him and sorted the misunderstanding between them. When DNA India approached Manoj for confirmation, he stated, "Yes he has come to meet me to clear misunderstanding." He further said, "Please note, he has cleared the understanding."

Soon after the release of Liger, Desai shared his discontent with Vijay and stated, "Tumhe yeh charbi aa gayi hai... ki dekhna hai toh dekho warna na dekho. Toh Taapsee Paanu ki kya halat ho gayi, nahi dekhenge toh Aamir Khan ki kya halat ho gayi... Akshay Kumar ki kya halat ho gayi." Desai further added, "Chhodh do theatre, tum Tamil, Telugu ke OTT mein kam karo. Humari film ko boycott karo. Yeh hosiyaari kyu kar rahe ho?" Manoj further added that his thoughts have affected the advance booking of the film, and it affects the cinema sector as well." Desai further added, "Vijay... you are Anaconda, not Konda Konda." Well, now the actor has indeed cleared the misunderstanding, and this gesture will surely win Vijay's fans.