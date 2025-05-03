In his apology post on X, Deverakonda clarified his intention behind using the term 'tribe'. He emphasized his respect for Scheduled Tribes, considering them an integral part of India, and reiterated his message of unity.

Vijay Deverakonda recently condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, emphasizing the need to educate terrorists to prevent brainwashing and advocating for unity among people. However, his comments took a turn when he compared the attackers' behavior to "tribal wars from 500 years ago," sparking controversy and leading to a police complaint against him. Now, the actor has issued a heartfelt apology in response to the backlash.

In his apology post on X, Deverakonda clarified his intention behind using the term "tribe": "The word 'tribe' as I used it, was meant in the historical and dictionary sense - referring to a time centuries ago when human society globally was organised into tribes and clans, often in conflict. It was never a reference to the Scheduled Tribes classification, which was introduced during colonial and post-colonial India and formalised only in the mid-20th century - not even 100 years ago."

He emphasized his respect for Scheduled Tribes, considering them an integral part of India, and reiterated his message of unity: "I was speaking about unity - about how India is one, our people are one, and how we must move forward together. In what world would I, while urging us to stand as a country, deliberately discriminate against any group of Indians - all of whom I see as my family, like my brothers."



Vijay Deverakonda concluded his apology message by expressing regret for any hurt caused and reaffirming his commitment to unity. He wrote, "If any part of my message was misunderstood or hurtful, I express my sincere regret. My only aim was to speak of peace, progress, and togetherness. I remain committed to using my platform to uplift and unify — never to divide."



Meanwhile, the police complaint was filed against Deverakonda by Hyderabad lawyer Lal Chauhan, according to Telangana Today. The complaint was based on remarks Deverakonda made at the pre-release event of Suriya's film "Retro". Chauhan took offense to Deverakonda's comparison of terrorists to tribal communities, which was perceived as derogatory.