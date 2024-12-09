Vijay Deverakonda wrote a lengthy note praising the actress Rashmika.

Basking in the success of Pushpa 2, actress Rashmika Mandanna is ready to grace the silver screens once again with her upcoming film 'The Girlfriend'. Rashmika's rumoured boyfriend actor Vijay Deverakonda launched the teaser of the film while wishing her success.

The Girlfriend is written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Alongside the Pushpa actress Rashmika Manndana, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty, Rao Ramesh, and Rohni in the prominent roles. The makers have not revealed the release date of the film yet. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vijay shared the teaser of the film while calling Rashmika a "lucky charm" for many actors. The 'Arjun Reddy' actor also provided the voiceover for the teaser.

He wrote a lengthy note praising the actress Rashmika and the teaser: "I love every visual of this teaser. I am so excited to see this drama unfold. She has been a lucky charm for so many of us actors, being part of our biggest successes. Growing fiercely as an actor, a performer and a star but all the while still remaining the same girl as a person, the same girl I met on sets 8 years ago. Wishing you @iamRashmika all success on your first project where you shoulder so much responsibility. And Dearest @23_rahulr who I know will tell a great story that will move every audience."

A one-minute and thirty-four-second-long teaser features Rashmika Mandanna displaying a wide range of emotions. She was seen crying, happy, sad, daydreaming, and even surprised in the film's teaser.

As per the teaser, the film is expected to revolve around a college romance between Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty. The music of the film was composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab. The cinematography of the film was done by Krishnan Vasant and editing was done by Chota K Prasad.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is also seen in Sukumar's Pusha 2 alongside Allu Arjun, which continues to garner widespread acclaim.

