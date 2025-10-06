Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch

Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family after the actor's reported engagement with Rashmika Mandanna on October 3.

Vijay Deverakonda had a narrow escape earlier in the day on October 6, Monday, after being involved in a road accident on NH-44, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. He was traveling from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Telanga when another vehicle his Lexus LM350h from behind.

While the car sustained damage, thankfully, no injuries were reported. The other vehicle involved in the incident reportedly did not stop and continued towards Hyderabad. Vijay's driver has filed a complaint with the local police, who have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Despite the accident, the Kingdom actor safely reached Hyderabad. A video showing the visuals of his damaged car have surfaced on social media.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Car in Minor Accident — All Safe



A Lexus carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his family was involved in a small accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district after a Bolero reportedly took a sudden right turn. pic.twitter.com/bTyXyvNYrJ — Aristotle (@goLoko77) October 6, 2025

Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family after the actor's reported engagement with Rashmika Mandanna on October 3. The rumoured couple had a hush-hush engagement with only family members and close friends in attendance. Vijay and his family were returning to Hyderabad when the minor accident happened.

Fans spotted an engagement ring on Vijay's finger in photos and videos from his visit to Puttaparthi, which has seeminly confirmed that the couple had their engagement last week. As per reports, Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot with each other in February 2026. The Telugu stars haven't yet confirmed their relationship with each other.

READ | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump