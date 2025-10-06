Indian billionaire Sunil Mittal plans BIG move, considers offering Rs 15080 crore...
Vijay Deverakonda escapes unhurt in minor car accident, visuals of damaged car surface on social media - Watch
PM Modi condemns attack on CJI BR Gavai: 'No place for such...'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta makes caste remarks, stirs controversy, says Brahmins...
Ratan Tata’s beloved dog steals the show at annual ‘Aashirwad Ceremony’ in Mumbai
Who is Fateh Portugal, man linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claims responsibility for multiple shootings in Canada?
Lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who hurled shoe at CJI BR Gavai in Supreme Court, suspended
Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump: 'We are pregnant again'
New Zealand's Sophie Devine scripts history, achieves major milestone in ICC Women's World Cup and becomes...
Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif to host intimate baby shower at their home on this date
ENTERTAINMENT
Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family after the actor's reported engagement with Rashmika Mandanna on October 3.
Vijay Deverakonda had a narrow escape earlier in the day on October 6, Monday, after being involved in a road accident on NH-44, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway, in the Jogulamba Gadwal district of Telangana. He was traveling from Puttaparthi in Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad, Telanga when another vehicle his Lexus LM350h from behind.
While the car sustained damage, thankfully, no injuries were reported. The other vehicle involved in the incident reportedly did not stop and continued towards Hyderabad. Vijay's driver has filed a complaint with the local police, who have registered a case and initiated an investigation. Despite the accident, the Kingdom actor safely reached Hyderabad. A video showing the visuals of his damaged car have surfaced on social media.
Vijay Deverakonda’s Car in Minor Accident — All Safe— Aristotle (@goLoko77) October 6, 2025
A Lexus carrying Vijay Deverakonda and his family was involved in a small accident near Undavalli in Gadwal district after a Bolero reportedly took a sudden right turn. pic.twitter.com/bTyXyvNYrJ
Vijay Deverakonda visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba's Prasanthi Nilayam Ashram in Puttaparthi with his family after the actor's reported engagement with Rashmika Mandanna on October 3. The rumoured couple had a hush-hush engagement with only family members and close friends in attendance. Vijay and his family were returning to Hyderabad when the minor accident happened.
Fans spotted an engagement ring on Vijay's finger in photos and videos from his visit to Puttaparthi, which has seeminly confirmed that the couple had their engagement last week. As per reports, Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot with each other in February 2026. The Telugu stars haven't yet confirmed their relationship with each other.
READ | Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa announce second pregnancy; share romantic photo with baby bump