Vijay Deverakonda drops romantic BTS video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Kushi sets, fans say ‘rab ne bana di jodi'

Vijay Deverakonda shares romantic BTS video with Samantha Ruth Prabhu from Kushi sets

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are setting the internet on fire with their sizzling chemistry as they come together for the movie Kushi. Recently, the actor shared a romantic BTS video and fans can’t keep calm.

On Friday, Vijay Deverakonda took to his Instagram and shared a romantic, cute reel. In the video, the actor could be seen singing a song, adoring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and hugging her at the end. The actor captioned the video, “#Kushi is Never missing an opportunity to tell her how much she means to you. Even if she doesn't always realize it.” In the video, the actor claimed that the reel was made without Samantha knowing.

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s video from Kushi sets left fans in awe who couldn’t stop drooling over the duo’s chemistry. One of the fans wrote, “aren’t they cute together? Loved them.” Another wrote, “Aww, I am watching this on repeat and waiting for the movie.” Another fan commented, “rab ne bana di jodi.” Another comment read, “please get married.” Another wrote, “you are gonna mesmerize us with your chemistry in the movie.”

Helmed by Shiva Nirvana, Kushi stars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu along with Jayaram, Vennela Kishore, and Sachin Khedekar among others. The movie revolves around the love story of an army officer and a Kashmiri girl from the mountains of Jammu and Kashmir. The movie is slated to release on September 1.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also has an Indian Installment of the American web series Citadel in the pipeline wherein she will be seen sharing the screen with Varun Dhawan. Vijay Deverakonda on the other hand has Puri Jagannadh’s next titled Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline which is slated to release on August 3 and also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

