Vijay Deverakonda confirms being in a relationship, talks about his love coming with expectations.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been grabbing headlines due to their rumoured relationship. Amid this, the actor has opened up on love, confirmed being in a relationship, and even talked about his marriage plans.

In the interview with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda revealed that he is currently in a relationship and has previously dated a co-star and jokingly added, “I am 35 years old; you think I will be single?” He then shared, “I know what it feels like to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know unconditional love because my love comes with expectations, so clearly my love isn’t unconditional. I feel everything is over-romanticized. I don’t even know if it’s okay to expect unconditional love.”

He also opened up on his marriage plans and expressed his belief that marriage is more challenging for women. He said, “Marriage doesn’t have to come in between someone’s career. Marriage is harder on women. It also depends on the profession you are in.”

Vijay Deverakonda also shared that he doesn’t go out on dates and prefers to build a strong friendship with his partner. He added, “I don’t go out on dates. I go out only after a long time of knowing someone, after building a friendship.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have impressed the audience with their chemistry on screen in movies like Geeta Govindam and Dear Comrade. Their close bond off-screen and photos in the same places have sparked their dating rumours. They both often cheer for each other’s films on social media.

While Vijay Deverakonda is currently awaiting the release of his film VD12, Rashmika Mandanna is awaiting the release of the much-awaited pan-India film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film also stars Allu Arjun, and Fahadh Faasil and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 5.

