Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on wedding rumours with Rashmika Mandanna

Vijay Deverakonda, who had amazed everyone with his brilliant performance in blockbuster 'Arjun Reddy' is rumoured to be dating Rashmia Mandanna, the actress who made the entire nation groove to 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa The Rise: Part 1', along with Allu Arjun. The couple hasn't even officially confirmed the news and amid their relationship rumours, media reports circulated on Monday (February 21) stating that the two stars have decided to tie the knot later this year.

Vijay quashed all these speculations in his own style when he took to Twitter and tweeted last night, "As usual nonsense..Don’t we just love (red heart emoji) da news!". Soon, his tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform. In his tweet, the actor neither confirmed the news he is talking about nor denied dating Rashmika.

The actors have starred opposite each other in two films, the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam (2018) and the romantic action drama Dear Comrade (2019). Their chemistry on-screen has been loved by the audience. Both the films were hugely successful at the box office too.

They have also been spotted hanging out together and snapped at gym sessions. From their respective New year celebrations' photos, it seemed that the two Telugu movie stars rang in 2022 together. Pictures from their New Year's post on social media hinted that Rashmika and Vijay were at the same resort in Goa, sparking reports of their alleged romance.



Meanwhile, Rashmika and Vijay will be making their Bollywood debut this year. Vijay will be seen in the pan-Indian sports drama 'Liger' opposite Ananya Panday. It marks the debut of boxing champion Mike Tyson in Indian cinema. Karan Johar serves as one of the producers of the film slated to release on August 25.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in two Hindi films - 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra and 'Goodbye' in which she will be sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. The former is a spy thriller that releases on May 13 2022, the latter is a family drama in which Big B and Neena Gupta portray Rashmika's parents.