Vijay Deverakonda birthday: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, others wish Liger actor

On Monday, May 9, Vijay Deverakonda is turning 33 years old. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ananya Panday, and others took to social media to wish him happy birthday, sharing previously unseen photos and loving messages.

Vijay is celebrating his birthday while filming in Kashmir for Shiva Nirvana's directorial VD11. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, his co-star in the film, wished him on the occasion with a photo from the birthday celebration on set. Samantha shared a photo of Vijay with his hand on her shoulder as they stood together on her social media platforms on Monday. In the background, a happy birthday banner and balloons could be seen.

Samantha captioned the photo, "Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda. You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year. Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless."



Ananya Panday, who will co-star with Vijay in Liger, also wished him a happy birthday. The actor captioned a sunkissed selfie of her and Vijay on Instagram Stories, "Happiest Birthday. Let's kill it this year!! All my love always."





Puri Jagannadh, the director of Liger, wished Vijay on Twitter by posting a photo of himself and Vijay.

He shared a note that read, "I saw the fire in your heart. I saw the fine actor inside you. I know what’s running in your mind. Your hunger, your madness, your commitment, your humbleness all these will take you to the places. One day you will become the country’s pride. I call you now THE VIJAY DEVERAKONDA. Happy Birthday."



Dharma Productions, which will handle the Hindi release of the upcoming bilingual film, uploaded a portrait of Vijay with the comment, "Wishing the #Liger of the Fight, @thedeverakonda a very happy birthday!" In Liger, Vijay plays a mixed martial artist. Mike Tyson, a former world champion boxer, also appears in the film.