Vijay Deverakonda announces next film with Liger director Puri Jagannadh

Arjun Reddy star actor Vijay Deverakonda, on Monday, took to Instagram and announced his next project with Liger director Puri Jagannadh. Both of them are waiting for the release of their first movie Liger together. Now the duo has decided to collaborate for another time.



Releasing an interesting poster, the Pelli Choopulu actor announced his next with Puri Jagannadh. In the poster released by Vijay, the latitude and longitude values are inscribed. The values which led to Mumbai when googled. The makers have also mentioned that, more details about the crazy project will be unveiled at 02:20 p.m. on Monday.



As of now, the makers of Vijay Deverakonda-Puri Jagannadh's movie have kept the details under the wraps. On the other hand, the duo's Liger is currently in the post-production phase and will be released soon. Vijay Deverakond has essayed a titular role as an MMA fighter in this upcoming movie.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda, who had amazed everyone with his brilliant performance in blockbuster Arjun Reddy is rumoured to be dating Rashmia Mandanna, the actress who made the entire nation groove to 'Saami Saami' from 'Pushpa The Rise: Part 1', along with Allu Arjun. The couple hasn't even officially confirmed the news and amid their relationship rumours, media reports circulated on Monday (February 21) stating that the two stars have decided to tie the knot later this year.

Vijay quashed all these speculations in his own style when he took to Twitter and tweeted, "As usual nonsense..Don’t we just love (red heart emoji) da news!". Soon, his tweet went viral on the micro-blogging platform. In his tweet, the actor neither confirmed the news he is talking about nor denied dating Rashmika.

The actors have starred opposite each other in two films, the romantic comedy Geetha Govindam (2018) and the romantic action drama Dear Comrade (2019). Their chemistry on-screen has been loved by the audience. Both the films were hugely successful at the box office too. (With inputs from IANS)